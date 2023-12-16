Reading fight back to take point at Lincoln

Reading picked up a well deserved point in their battle to avoid the drop from League One with a battling 1-1 draw against Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

The home side opened the scoring after just three minutes when a dangerous cross from Ted Bishop was deflected into his own net by the unfortunate Nelson Abbey.

The visitors responded well and could have levelled in the 13th minute when Lewis Wing’s 25-yard free-kick flashed just past the post while Sam Smith headed narrowly over moments later.

Reading had the ball in the net on two occasions before half-time, both through Paul Mukairu, but referee Bobby Madley whistled for a foul on the defender for the first before he was denied a second time by the offside flag.

The visitors finally did get the goal they deserved in the 56th minute when Harvey Knibbs latched onto a Jeriel Dorsett pass to slide the ball past Lukas Jensen in the Lincoln goal for the equaliser.

After that there looked to be only one winner as Reading, now four points from safety, pressed forward with Dorsett and Wing both coming close to snatching victory in the closing stages.