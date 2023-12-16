Arbroath end losing run by upsetting Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness

Arbroath ended a run of seven successive Scottish Championship defeats with a 2-1 victory at Inverness.

The Red Lichties took the lead in the 29th minute when Jay Bird fired left-footed into the bottom corner from Scott Stewart’s cross for his seventh goal of the season.

Billy Mckay maintained his fine form by levelling for Inverness 10 minutes later with a neat finish from Cameron Harper’s delivery – his fifth goal in seven games.

But the visitors regained the lead three minutes before half-time, David Gold heading home from Jermaine Hylton’s ball, and defended resolutely after the break to move off the bottom of the table.