Dylan Easton fires Raith Rovers to fifth straight victory at Dundee United By Press Association December 16 2023, 5.38pm

Dundee United v Raith Rovers (PA) Dylan Easton's second-half strike made it five cinch Championship wins in a row for Raith Rovers as they secured a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. That left Rovers five points clear of the Terrors, who have a game in hand, at the top of the table. Easton scored his ninth goal of the season after 59 minutes when he weaved his way around a trio of defenders and curled into the top corner of the net. Chris Mochrie came closest to finding the net for United but was denied by a superb full-length save from Kevin Dabrowski.