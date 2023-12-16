Paul McCallum brace helps fast-starting Eastleigh sink Aldershot

Aldershot were brought crashing down to earth after their FA Cup heroics as they suffered a 5-3 defeat at home to 10-man Eastleigh.

Three days after beating League Two leaders Stockport to secure a place in the third round, the Shots found themselves 3-0 down at half-time thanks to goals from Paul McCallum and Bailey Clements and an own goal from Coby Rowe.

McCallum grabbed his second of the game early in the second half and Scott Quigley made it 5-0 on the hour mark before substitute Jack Barham pulled one back and Josh Stokes made it 5-2.

Enzio Boldewijn was then sent off for his part in a brawl which saw five other players booked before Stokes scored his second in the fifth minute of added time.