Morton stretch winning run to three with win over Queen’s Park

Ten-man Morton extended their cinch Championship winning streak to three games following a narrow 1-0 victory at home to Queen’s Park.

Robbie Muirhead handed the home side an early lead as he slotted Robbie Crawford’s cross into the bottom corner from close range for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

But the hosts were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time as George Oakley was sent off for a challenge on Jack Thomson. Moments later, Ton goalkeeper Ryan Mullen saved Ruari Paton’s penalty to keep his side ahead at the break.

Jack Spong tested Mullen as the match approached the hour mark, while Jack Turner and Thomson both missed the target before team-mate Tommy Robson had an effort blocked as the Spiders fought to pull one back. But the hosts held on for the win.