Bromley maintain promotion push with victory over Southend

Bromley beat Southend 2-1 at Roots Hall to keep up the pace at the top of the Vanarama National League.

Southend midfielder Jack Bridge saw his 20-yard effort saved midway through the first half, before Corey Whitely gave Bromley the lead in first-half stoppage time.

The Ravens doubled the lead early in the 54th minute when Olufela Olomola latched onto a defensive error before setting up Michael Cheek to knock the ball into an empty net.

Southend were forced into a change just after the hour following an injury to goalkeeper David Martin, with defender Gus Scott-Morriss going between the posts, before Brooklyn Kabongolo headed in a late consolation.