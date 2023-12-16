Elliott Nevitt salvages point for Crewe in six-goal thriller with Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Elliott Nevitt salvages point for Crewe in six-goal thriller with Accrington

By Press Association
Elliott Nevitt salvaged a draw for Crewe against Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)
Elliott Nevitt salvaged a draw for Crewe against Accrington (Richard Sellers/PA)

Elliott Nevitt struck in the eighth minute of a dramatic stoppage time to earn 10-man Crewe a 3-3 draw at home to Accrington.

Stanley had twice fought back to lead 3-2 with goals from Ben Woods and Josh Woods before Nevitt found the top corner for Crewe, who had skipper Luke Offord shown a straight red card in the 80th minute for violent conduct.

Crewe took a fourth-minute lead through a fine finish from Aaron Rowe into the bottom corner but Jack Nolan levelled two minutes later from Joe Pritchard’s ball across the six-yard box.

Mickey Demetriou rose highest to plant a downward header past a crowd of players into the net in the 29th minute before Accrington profited from some poor goalkeeping from Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies to draw level again in the 87th minute.

Ben Woods’ drive from 25 yards looked an ambitious effort but the shot slipped past the keeper to find the corner of the net.

Davies then spilled a cross-shot and Josh Woods pounced to poke the ball home from close range in the sixth minute of time added on for what looked like a winner until Nevitt’s dramatic intervention.