Elliott Nevitt salvages point for Crewe in six-goal thriller with Accrington

Elliott Nevitt struck in the eighth minute of a dramatic stoppage time to earn 10-man Crewe a 3-3 draw at home to Accrington.

Stanley had twice fought back to lead 3-2 with goals from Ben Woods and Josh Woods before Nevitt found the top corner for Crewe, who had skipper Luke Offord shown a straight red card in the 80th minute for violent conduct.

Crewe took a fourth-minute lead through a fine finish from Aaron Rowe into the bottom corner but Jack Nolan levelled two minutes later from Joe Pritchard’s ball across the six-yard box.

Mickey Demetriou rose highest to plant a downward header past a crowd of players into the net in the 29th minute before Accrington profited from some poor goalkeeping from Liverpool loanee Harvey Davies to draw level again in the 87th minute.

Ben Woods’ drive from 25 yards looked an ambitious effort but the shot slipped past the keeper to find the corner of the net.

Davies then spilled a cross-shot and Josh Woods pounced to poke the ball home from close range in the sixth minute of time added on for what looked like a winner until Nevitt’s dramatic intervention.