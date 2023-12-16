Sean Adarkwa and Tarryn Allarakhia on target as Wealdstone finally win away

Wealdstone grabbed their first away win of the season at Dagenham, courtesy of goals from Sean Adarkwa and Tarryn Allarakhia.

Stuart Maynard’s side have been relying on home comforts for their mid-table position in the National League but finally banked three points on the road with a 2-0 victory at Victoria Road.

The Daggers held them to a goalless first half but could not hold the line after the restart, with Adarkwa turning home Allarakhia’s cross following a corner.

That looked to be enough but Allarakhia went from provider to scorer in added time to make it safe, finishing well after a dribbling into position.