Nathan Sheron at the double as Oldham sink Solihull

Nathan Sheron scored twice for the Latics, who sit three points off the play-off places (Dave Howarth/PA) Oldham moved within striking distance of the play-offs after a 3-2 win at Solihull, who suffered a fourth straight National League defeat. The home side went in front in the 26th minute when Mark Beck knocked the ball in from close range following a corner. On-loan forward Josh Stones, who only signed from Wigan on Friday, marked his debut with an equaliser for Oldham in the 63rd minute, with Nathan Sheron adding a swift second goal a minute later. Sheron grabbed a fine second with eight minutes left before Josh Kelly scored a stoppage-time penalty for Moors, who sit fifth – with Oldham just four points behind in 10th.