Pete Wild revels in Barrow’s fine form after win at Swindon

Pete Wild claimed Barrow showed off their promotion credentials in their 3-0 win at Swindon.

The visitors are now 11 games unbeaten and sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Stockport with a game in hand.

Wild said: “It was a really mature performance today, we had to make sure we controlled them. We let them have the ball deep and we didn’t start chasing them and going after him. They’re very good if

you go chasing them.

“So we want to try and sit in, let them come on to you and then hurt them from there and we knew set-pieces would be a massive part of the game. And it’s proved to be. Generally, if you’re are up there with set-pieces, you get promoted.

“Any point on the road is a good point. So to go come here and get three at what I think is in the top five toughest grounds in the league is outstanding.”

On his side’s run of form, which has seen them win six league games on the bounce, Wild added: “The lads have been outstanding and they’re having a great season so far and long may that continue.”

today, that’s fantastic.”

In a cagey first half, Dan Kemp almost gave Swindon the lead as his free-kick from range flicked off the top of the wall, totally wrongfooted Paul Farman and grazed the top of the bar as it went over.

Kian Spence put Barrow ahead as, when he was unmarked from a wide free-kick, David Worrall played the ball into him and he was able to bury his shot in the bottom corner.

Barrow found a second after 58 minutes as a cross from the corner came to the back post and a towering header from Sam Foley sent the ball beyond Murphy Mahoney and into the bottom corner of the net.

Another set-piece was poorly defended by Swindon as James Chester was given absolute freedom at the far post from a deep free-kick to pick a spot with his header and give Barrow a three-goal advantage.

Michael Flynn felt Swindon’s extensive injury list caught up with them in their performance.

He said: “The performance has got to be better. For me the injury list has taken its toll and January can’t come quick enough.

“Yes [we were down to 11 players], the performance has got to be better, because the players I did pick are better than what they showed today.

“I am not here to cry and make excuses about it, I am open and honest about it.

“The injury list has taken its toll as it is a huge ask to ask the same players to play week in week out for 90 minutes.

“Like you have seen, the effort was there and they didn’t stop working today, but we are just too easy to score against.”