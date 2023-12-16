Ethan Chislett treble wins thriller for Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ethan Chislett treble wins thriller for Port Vale

By Press Association
Port Vale beat Wigan 3-2 at Vale Park. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Port Vale beat Wigan 3-2 at Vale Park. (Mike Egerton/PA)

A hat-trick from Ethan Chislett saw Port Vale climb above Wigan in the League One table with a 3-2 win.

Vale were dominant from the off and frustrated Wigan, who struggled to get out of their half.

The well-deserved opener came in the 21st minute after a Gavin Massey cross reached Chislett who struck well from close range.

The second goal came just before the break as a super turn from Oliver Arblaster allowed him time to find Chislett who doubled his tally.

The hosts continued to attack after the restart and nearly extended their lead but for a string of saves from Sam Tickle.

Wigan pulled one back after 63 minutes when substitute Chris Sze scored from the edge of the box with his first touch of the game.

The visitors levelled 14 minutes later after a perfect cross from Callum McManaman landed at the feet of Charlie Wyke who slotted home.

Chislett grabbed his third and the winner in the 83rd minute with a sensational solo goal sending the home crowd into a frenzy.