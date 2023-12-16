Michael Appleton hails ‘top drawer’ Charlton response to earn draw at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Michael Appleton hails ‘top drawer’ Charlton response to earn draw at Barnsley

By Press Association
Charlton manager Michael Appleton was delighted with his side’s response to falling behind at Barnsley (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlton manager Michael Appleton was delighted with his side’s response to falling behind at Barnsley (Steven Paston/PA)

Charlton head coach Michael Appleton praised his side’s response to falling behind as they took a point away from Oakwell in a 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring in the first half, despite Charlton protesting that the ball left the field of play in the build-up, before Corey Blackett-Taylor provided a second-half equaliser.

Appleton said: “It should’ve been a win shouldn’t it? We felt like we were up against everything today.

“I just hope and I believe, and I know the players believe, that eventually all of a sudden those types of decisions that we’ve seen today will start going our way.”

On the referee’s decision to allow Barnsley’s opener, Appleton said: “I’ve had a few discussions with the referee and I haven’t had much out of him.

“His call was that the fourth official or linesman has to make that call even though he was probably three times further away from it.

“But it’s not a call to make, it’s not close. It’ll be one of them where they’ll show it over and over again. If it was in the Premier League, it’d just cause absolute carnage.

“The main thing is the way we dealt with it and the way the players responded from it was top drawer.”

On his side’s reaction to going behind, Appleton said: “A lot of things went against us. We were asked a few questions and came up with good answers today.

“Even the second half we were on the front foot right from the kick-off.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins said: “When you take the whole 90 minutes, I feel we probably edged it with the second-half performance and the opportunities we created.

“Especially considering we went ahead and probably looked the most likely to extend the lead. John McAtee’s chance is the one that springs to mind the most.

“With the players that Charlton have got, they’re a constant threat.

“I thought the team defended it exceptionally well, especially in the second half, but a couple of small mistakes led to their goal.

“I’d love to have been sitting here with three points. The pleasing thing was the performance overall was good and we continued to push on, even at 1-1, where it could easily have gone the other way.

“The team is improving, I think we can see that; we’re sitting six points off second place with a game in hand.”

On Phillips’ goal, Collins said: “Great finish. Hopefully we see more of those goals, I think we will.

“Whether it was in or out, I’ve not seen it yet, but Herbie (Kane) kept going to the whistle which was excellent because it looked like a lost cause, he kept going and brought it alive.”