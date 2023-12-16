Michael Carrick admits he had no plans for Middlesbrough’s ‘strange’ winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick admits he had no plans for Middlesbrough’s ‘strange’ winner

By Press Association
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick was delighted by his side’s controversial 2-1 victory at Swansea (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick was delighted by his side’s controversial 2-1 victory at Swansea (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Michael Carrick admitted he had not planned Middlesbrough’s winner at Swansea after home goalkeeper Carl Rushworth was punished for picking up Harry Darling’s back pass.

Substitute Samuel Silvera smashed home a 77th-minute free-kick from just a few yards out, breaching Swansea’s wall of defenders on the goal-line.

“It’s a strange one. I’ve not seen it for a long time,” said Middlesbrough manager Carrick, who recalled his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo once scoring in similar circumstances at Old Trafford.

“It certainly doesn’t mean it’s a guaranteed goal because it’s not easy to find a way through.

“It was quite interesting to what the lads came up with because it’s not something you see often and therefore we haven’t planned for it. I’ll hold my hands up to that.

“But two of the younger boys (Silvera and Morgan Rogers) have been smart enough and said, ‘This is my moment, I know what I’m going to do’. That pleases me even more.”

Carrick insisted it was “definitely a back pass” and said he appealed for the free-kick on the touchline, adding that Boro deserved to end their three-game losing streak.

Sam Greenwood, on loan from Leeds, fired the visitors in front two minutes before the break, with Jamal Lowe heading Swansea level near the hour mark.

Carrick said: “I’m delighted with the boys for their effort and the spirit to get through a game like that where it didn’t come easily for us.

“It wasn’t a naturally free-flowing performance. We’ve had them recently and not won, so to do so this time feels good.

“There was a feeling before the game actually with the boys about finding a way to win and having that winning feeling. Sometimes you have those games where you have to find a way.”

Swansea caretaker manager Alan Sheehan felt it was a “brave call” by referee Matthew Donohue to punish Rushworth 13 minutes from time.

“It was a crazy decision, whether it’s right or wrong it’s a big call,” Sheehan said.

“Is it an interception or a back pass? Carl Rushworth is one of the best keepers in the league with the ball at his feet, so for him to think he can pick it up tells me enough.”

This was Sheehan’s third game in charge and Swansea hope to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Duff before Friday’s home game against Preston, with Tottenham coach Chris Davies their preferred candidate.

“I’m more proud now than I was against Stoke (1-1 draw on Tuesday),” Sheehan said. “This was a step in the right direction, maybe two steps.”