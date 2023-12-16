Paul Simpson hails ‘massive improvement’ from Carlisle despite late setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Paul Simpson hails ‘massive improvement’ from Carlisle despite late setback

By Press Association
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson saw his side held by Northampton (Richard Sellers/PA).
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson saw his side held by Northampton (Richard Sellers/PA).

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson admitted to a “strange old mix of emotions” after his side’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Northampton.

Goals from Jack Armer and Ryan Edmondson, who scored his first of the season, looked to have set the Cumbrians on their way to a first league win for almost two months following Shaun McWilliams’ opener for the visitors.

But Kieron Bowie’s dramatic 93rd-minute strike salvaged a point for the Cobblers.

“It’s a strange old mix of emotions,” said Simpson, who was buoyed by his side’s performance.

“I’ve got to say to start it’s a massive improvement from the last few weeks.

“I’m really disappointed, I’m gutted about the goal and I’ve got to say the equaliser was a fantastic finish from Bowie.

“But I’m so pleased with the performance and the character and the effort. All of the things you can talk about.

“That’s certainly given everybody a lift and something to build on.

“There were lots of good things. I thought a lot of players were excellent. There were so many good things.

“We probably did deserve three points, I’m biased and they might now say that.

“It gives me hope and belief that if we play and compete like that then we should be okay. We have to do that consistently.

“The first goal was a horrible goal to give away and it shouldn’t happen.

“We’re really struggling to score that first goal, unfortunately when you’re on the run we’re on you get little things like that happening.”

Jon Brady’s Northampton have lost just once in their last six league outings.

He also praised his side’s spirit, saying: “It was great character from the boys to get a point.

“We made a couple of changes towards the death and Kieron pops up with the equaliser.

“Overall we showed great character and great spirit to get 2-2. It’s a tough place to come.

“You’ve got to give credit to them. They’re fighting for their lives and fighting for their manager.

“You can see they’ve got immense spirit in their squad.

“They had two changes and scored in the second half. I haven’t seen it back, but I can’t remember any other efforts for them.

“To get a point here at a really tough place to come, when you consider how the game went, it’s a good point.

“In the main you’ve got to say these boys have been really consistent. You can have days where you might lose and, if you can get a draw out of it, it’s a real positive about a team that never gives in.

“They’re the types of days that lift the team and galvanise them.”