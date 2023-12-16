John Mousinho likes what he sees from two-goal loanee Abu Kamara

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was full of praise for two-goal Norwich loanee after his side win 3-0 at Shrewsbury to further consolidate their position at the summit of Sky Bet League One.

The success means Pompey remain undefeated on their travels in the league this campaign, giving them a seven-point cushion over second-placed Peterborough.

Kamara opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of half-time after bundling home a long throw from Marlon Pack.

He grabbed his brace with under 10 minutes remaining, firing in from a tight angle, after Pack had scored the second in the 62nd minute from close range after a Paddy Lane cross.

On Kamara, Mousinho said: “I think he is getting the rewards for what he has been putting in all season.

“We know he is a very good finisher, he has got a huge amount of potential and he has been superb since he has come in.

“It was tough at times in the first half with Shrewsbury dropping deep and making it difficult for us.

“The (first) goal at that time really helped because the game opened up and they tried to press us second half but we then created some really good opportunities between lines.

“I thought it was professional – and that is probably putting the boys down slightly because it was more than professional. I thought it was superb from start to finish but especially in the last 15 minutes.

“One thing to remember is Shrewsbury have won four of their last five games here and their home form has been really good.

“To come and do that, it’s one of those where you are patient and don’t give anything away and keep doing the right things. Don’t give anything away and opportunities will open up.

Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor said: “We always knew it was going to be a tough game; you can see the players that they have.

“I thought they controlled the game really well in the middle of midfield, I thought the timing of the goal in the first half was really disappointing.

“I am always going to question officials but in that instance whether or not the throw should have been taken is irrelevant, we didn’t defend it.

“If you get in (at) 0-0, it gives you a chance to reset and I just felt that timing of the goal was really effective for them and knocked the wind out of us a little bit.

“My clear message is I don’t think these types of games will be the ones that define our season. However, I am disappointed standing here that we lost the game 3-0.”