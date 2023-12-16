Walsall boss Mat Sadler full of praise for Jamille Matt after Tranmere victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walsall boss Mat Sadler full of praise for Jamille Matt after Tranmere victory

By Press Association
Walsall head coach Mat Sadler is impressed with Jamille Matt (Martin Rickett/PA)
Walsall boss Mat Sadler hailed veteran striker Jamille Matt’s impact off the bench after he became the Saddlers’ match-winner for the second time this week in a 1-0 victory over Tranmere.

Matt, mostly used as a substitute, had not scored all season until midweek in the FA Cup but coolly beat Rovers keeper Luke McGee to earn Walsall a third straight win in all competitions.

The 34-year-old has endured an injury-plagued time at Walsall since joining in January but Sadler believes Saddlers fans are beginning to see the best of him.

“I tell you, people hate playing against him,” said Sadler. “Their centre-halves had had enough by the end.

“He is horrible to play against. I’m just glad he’s getting the rewards now. He’s been hindered by a few bits and pieces, it’s been a bit stop-start.

“He’s had loads of little things which have curtailed his momentum, he has had to battle through that and he has done it.

“I always knew – and will maintain – what a guy he is at this level and I won’t be persuaded otherwise because I know what he can do.

“He gives us a platform and when he is on it like that, he is a handful. He was brilliant.”

A second successive league win moved Walsall 12 points clear of the bottom two and just five points off the play-offs.

“It’s been a good week, we know that, it was a week we had to fight, scrap, give everything – we had to show a hell of lot of different sides to us,” Sadler added.

Rovers, meanwhile, stay 21st, six points above danger after their winless away run was stretched to 17 games.

They suffered a first defeat since Nigel Adkins was made permanent boss as Walsall keeper Jackson Smith foiled Kristian Dennis and Kieron Morris, who also missed two other big chances.

“The shape and gameplan was working great first half – we had four or five really good chances,” said Adkins.

“At half-time we could have been 4-0 up – you’ve got to take your chances.

“That was the first time for a long time that we’ve not scored but we’ve created again.

“We kept going and could have got something at the end – it’s disappointing we haven’t got at least a clean sheet, disappointing we haven’t got the three points.

“We are up against it but we are having a go – and I think that’s an important thing. Slowly but surely there is a consistency about ourselves and on another day we could have scored four or five goals today.

“There were a few oohs and ahhs today – ultimately we didn’t get the result but I’m certainly seeing a performance from players who are grafting, working hard.”