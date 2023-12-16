Mansfield boss Nigel Clough says win at Crawley was ‘hugely important’

Boss Nigel Clough hailed a “hugely important” win as Mansfield clinched a 3-1 victory at 10-man Crawley, their first success in three Sky Bet League Two outings.

Clough felt it was critical that his side achieved maximum points, with the top three also winning.

Second-half goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and George Maris turned the match in fourth-placed Mansfield’s favour, after a Danilo Orsi penalty had cancelled out Baily Cargill’s opener.

The Stags had not played for 17 days and Clough said: “It was hugely important.

“We have five games over the Christmas period, including this one, and it’s lovely to start with a win.”

Clough admitted the long lay-off was far from ideal for his men and added: “At times we looked rusty physically and especially mentally.

“At 1-0 up we were in control of the game and the penalty was an unusual and strange decision.”

Referee Scott Simpson penalised Lucas Akins for fouling Adam Campbell and Clough said: “We’ve had it all season, players being held in the box. But this was given for a shirt pull when the ball is 20 or 30 yards away.”

The 57-year-old praised substitute Stephen Quinn for being involved in both second-half goals and also described Cargill’s opener as “a wonderful goal.”

“All three were great goals, and it was great old fashioned wing play with the brilliant cross for Cargill.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey felt defender Jay Williams was unlucky to be sent off as his side suffered only their fifth home league defeat since last Boxing Day.

Williams received two successive yellow cards, with a foul on Quinn followed by dissent, and Lindsey said: “He didn’t deserve it.”

The former Swindon boss felt his men were too slow in their possession at times and revealed: “I felt the big moments in the game Mansfield managed better than us. But we are a young team and we’re learning on the job.

“The second goal killed us and we didn’t defend that moment very well.”

The Red Devils are only two points away from a play-off place and Lindsey feels they are on target for where he thought they should be.

He added: “We want to keep in touch, keep chipping away and pick up points. Hopefully we will be in and around it for a push at the end of the season.”