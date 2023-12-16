Everyone must do better, demands Forest Green boss David Horseman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everyone must do better, demands Forest Green boss David Horseman

By Press Association
Forest Green were beaten at home by MK Dons (Nick Potts/PA).
Beleaguered Forest Green boss David Horseman said “everyone has got to do better” as their poor run continued with a 2-0 defeat at MK Dons.

First-half goals from Max Dean and Jack Payne made the difference at Stadium MK to keep Rovers in the bottom two, five points from safety, following a fifth league match without a win.

They have not scored in the last three of those and Horseman knows the tide must turn if they are to avoid a second successive relegation.

“We’ll keep working with it and keep going,” he said. “That’s the only choice.

“But sometimes you have to look at winning and you have to say that me, them, everyone has got to do better.

“It hasn’t been good enough. We have got some good players in the dressing room and they do care, but it’s just not quite working at the moment.

“We’re still second from bottom and still five points cut adrift from the next team.

“For all these promising things that we see and that we work on, if you don’t execute it, it means absolutely nothing. That has been our problem since day one.”

Rovers nearly fell behind early on against their in-form hosts when Payne’s free-kick narrowly cleared the bar.

The hosts then opened the scoring as Dean controlled Joe Tomlinson’s cut-back, evaded a defender and fired a shot across Luke Daniels into the bottom corner.

Conor Grant fired wide when well-placed, but the lead was doubled when Tomlinson’s cross picked out Payne, who hit a firm strike into the back of the net.

Troy Deeney and substitute Matty Stevens missed the target with chances either side of the break and Deeney saw another late effort cleared off the line as Dons stretched their unbeaten run to six league matches.

“We had to show different sides of our character, especially in the second half,” said Dons boss Mike Williamson.

“We had to defend well and we showed we were tough to beat. The football we played was, in patches, really pleasing.

“You could see we were playing through what we were trying to achieve and you could see the patterns we’d worked on.

“First half, we got our two goals and second, maybe it was tiredness, but we got into the final third a handful of times and the quality let us down.

“Obviously, the dynamics changed in the second half where they had opportunities to take some more risks and to press us.

“It was a different puzzle and we had to find our way through. I think there were moments where another day, we could’ve got the third and that would have put it to bed.”