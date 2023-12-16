Steven Schumacher hails battling Plymouth after dramatic win over Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher hails battling Plymouth after dramatic win over Rotherham

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth left it late to beat 10-man Rotherham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth left it late to beat 10-man Rotherham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher hailed his side’s fighting spirit as they came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Rotherham 3-2 with a stoppage-time winner at Home Park.

Rotherham had taken an early lead through Jamie Lindsay but goals either side of half-time from Finn Azaz, the first from the penalty spot, put Argyle in the driving seat.

The Millers then had central defender Daniel Ayala sent off in the 55th minute for a second yellow but still managed to level through Tom Eaves, before Morgan Whittaker’s last-gasp strike earned Plymouth their seventh home win of the season.

Schumacher said: “The thing with our lads is because they are young and inexperienced at this level they make mistakes at times, which we can forgive, but what we can never doubt is they never give up and keep going right until the very end.

“I wish it wasn’t as eventful, but to play nearly an hour in the first half and decisions that were made, to score a penalty and all that, it was quite a draining afternoon.

“There was a lot going on but, at the end of the day, today’s result was the most important thing.

“We played so well and worked so hard on Wednesday night (to draw 0-0 at QPR) and we wanted to back that up with three points.

“We made hard work of it really, especially when we went 2-1 up and then they had 10 men. It should have been more comfortable than it was.

“Credit to Rotherham I thought they were brilliant, really well organised and really hard working and a massive threat when they were throwing balls into the box.

“It was tough game and a tougher game than it should have been.”

Despite starting his tenure off on a losing note, new Rotherham boss Leam Richardson, who only took charge earlier this week, took many positives from his team’s display.

He said: “I have been here for a matter of days and you are always looking for signs of encouragement. We put a lot into that game and we should have got more out of it.

“You can only ask for a minimum requirement from your team and that is hard work, desire, application and we had a lot of that today.

“It was a very competitive game. It went the way we thought it would go and we were comfortable within that.

“It is a tough one to take but we stuck at it and we gave a really good account of ourselves coming to a team who are very good on their home pitch.

“While it was 11 against 11, we were comfortable in the game, growing into the game, and deserved to lead.”