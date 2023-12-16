No more special feeling – Phil Salt on top of the world after England T20 ton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No more special feeling – Phil Salt on top of the world after England T20 ton

By Press Association
Phil Salt underpinned England’s successful chase (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Phil Salt underpinned England's successful chase (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Phil Salt savoured a “special” hundred as England outmuscled West Indies to keep the five-match T20 series alive with a thrilling last-over victory in Grenada.

The Windies raced to an imposing 222 for six, adding 79 in the last four overs and racking up a ground record 16 sixes but the landmark lasted just a couple of hours thanks mainly to Salt’s maiden T20 ton.

A sparkling 109 not out off 56 balls contained half of England’s 18 maximums but the opener seemed to be feeling the effects of a sweltering afternoon as the match built to a must-watch crescendo.

Needing 21 from the last over, Harry Brook hit Andre Russell for four and capitalised on the veteran missing his mark to thump three sixes and finish on 31 not out as England won with one delivery left.

Phil Salt, left, and Harry Brook sealed England's win (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Phil Salt, left, and Harry Brook sealed England's win (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“I have been a bit shocked at times with the raw power the West Indies have,” said Salt.

“The ball is not just going 10 metres over, it’s a good 30, 40, 50 metres over the fence.

“Sometimes you are genuinely in awe of it, they’re powerful lads, they can hit balls for six that maybe I couldn’t hit for six. But to out-six them, it shows that we’ve got what it takes.

“We can talk about what I did, but what Brooky did was probably more important in the context of the game, coming in with 37 needed off 13.

“I don’t know what the probability of winning would have looked like, but it was a hell of a knock and there is no more special feeling than walking off a ground in an England shirt, winning the game.”

England now trail 2-1 in the five-match series (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England now trail 2-1 in the five-match series (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Salt was given the benefit of the doubt on-field when he was on six after Jason Holder thudded into his pads in the second over, with technology showing the ball would have brushed leg-stump.

“As soon as I saw it, I thought: that’s stone dead,” said Salt with a chuckle. “It was just clipping and sometimes you need that bit of luck.”

Salt took advantage as he became just the fifth Englishman to hit a T20 century but Jos Buttler (51) and Liam Livingstone (30) made important contributions before Brook’s jaw-dropping seven-ball cameo.

England have had a miserable white-ball tour of the Caribbean, winning one of five matches after a group-stage exit at the World Cup, but everything is all to play for with two games in Trinidad after they equalled their second-highest T20 chase of all-time, having overhauled 223 in 2020 in Centurion.

“It is a big boost and it shows our words have weight behind them,” said Salt.

“There is no sports team in the world that is happy with losing games but it is tough out here.

“We’ve been under the gun a little bit but the West Indies are a hell of a side. With the series in the balance, to come out and play the way we did, I am over the moon.”

Only spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali and left-arm seamer Reece Topley, playing for the first time since a broken finger ended his World Cup early, went for less than 10 an over.

Pacemen Tymal Mills and Gus Atkinson leaked a combined 69 in four overs as the Windies accelerated at the death, led by Nicholas Pooran’s 82 off 45 balls plus Rovman Powell’s 39 off 21 and Jason Holder’s 18 off five.

England were taken to task when the West Indies batted (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
England were taken to task when West Indies batted (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“We knew what we needed to do (at the halfway point of the match) it was pretty simple,” added Salt, who said he was feeling his calf in the closing stages but that it was “nothing too sinister”.

“As we were going through the chase we were talking about how many we wanted to leave off the last five.

“We spoke in the middle about trying to leave 60 or 70. We felt that was something we could do. Maybe we left it a little bit too late, but you’ve seen on these surfaces that composure is everything.

“(Chasing a large total) certainly narrows the mind as to what you need to do. Sometimes it can be detrimental, but I think we managed it really well here.”