Australia spinner Nathan Lyon takes 500th Test wicket

By Press Association
Australia’s Nathan Lyon took his 500th Test wicket in the victory over Pakistan in Perth (Richard Wainwright/AP/PA)
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has become the eighth man to take 500 Test wickets after reaching the major milestone against Pakistan.

The 36-year-old trapped Faheem Ashraf leg before wicket after a review in Perth to reach his personal landmark on day four of the first Test as the hosts cruised to a 360-run victory.

Lyon, whose achievement was delayed by injury during last summer’s Ashes series, is the third Australian to reach the mark, following in the footsteps of the late Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan, who leads the way with a remarkable 800, Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Broad, McGrath and Courtney Walsh have claimed more Test scalps.

Lyon told Channel 7: “It’s something I’m very proud about. Firstly, to take 500, it’s a bloody big milestone. I still pinch myself when I see my name next to those guys – well not even next, below those guys in my eyes.

“Shane Warne is the greatest to ever play this game in my opinion, and Glenn McGrath’s record speaks volumes, doesn’t it? So to edge closer to those guys, it’s something that I’m proud of.”

Lyon’s big moment arrived at the start of the 28th over of Pakistan’s second innings when he rapped Faheem’s pads, but saw concerted appeals turned down by umpire Richard Illingworth.

Australia’s Nathan Lyon (centre} holds the ball aloft after dismissing Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf to claim his 500th Test match wicket
However, the Australians opted to review and were belatedly given the verdict they craved by TV umpire Michael Gough with the ball shown to be hitting leg stump.

Faheem’s departure left Pakistan on 79 for seven and Lyon also accounted for Aamer Jamal as they slumped to 89 all out.

The right-armer, who made an instant impact on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011 when he dismissed Kumar Sangakkara with his first ball, finished with match figures of five for 80.