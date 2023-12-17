Ian Wright to leave Match of the Day at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Wright to leave Match of the Day at end of season

By Press Association
Ian Wright is to leave his role with Match of the Day at the end of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Former England striker Ian Wright has announced he is to leave Match of the Day at the end of the current season.

The 60-year-old pundit has revealed his decision to step back from “the most iconic football show in the world” to “do a few more different things with my Saturdays”.

Wright said on his official X – formerly Twitter – account: “After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season.

“I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

“I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while – maybe my birthday earlier this year fast-tracked it a little – but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.

“I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race.”

Wright first appeared on the BBC show in 1997 during his distinguished playing days at Arsenal and became a regular in 2002 two years after his retirement from the game.

On his first appearance, he told presenter Des Lynam the programme was his “Graceland”, and his enduring passion for football has been abundantly clear since.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker spoke of the “privilege” to work alongside his former England team-mate.

Lineker said on X: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside you, Ian.

“One of my favourite people on the planet. Farewell my friend.”