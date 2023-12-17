Late twist takes some of the sparkle off a special moment for Rico Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late twist takes some of the sparkle off a special moment for Rico Lewis

By Press Association
Rico Lewis scored his first Premier League goal in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (David Davies/PA)
Rico Lewis scored his first Premier League goal in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace (David Davies/PA)

Rico Lewis admitted he could not fully savour his first Premier League goal after the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace he said had left Manchester City “very disappointed”.

The 19-year-old’s milestone moment came in the 54th minute at the Etihad Stadium as his finish put City 2-0 up, adding to Jack Grealish’s first-half strike.

At that point the hosts had dominated possession and appeared to be cruising to victory, but they ended up with only a point after Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled a 76th-minute goal back for Palace and Michael Olise then equalised with a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Lewis told City’s official website: “We are very disappointed with the result, it’s unfortunate with the performance we put in.

“We were so good in terms of controlling the game and scoring two goals, but at the end of the day we’ve not got the result we came for. The people in that dressing room want to win every single game.

“It’s football and stuff can happen that you don’t expect, and that’s what happened.”

On his goal, he said: “It was a good feeling in the moment. But as soon as we were on to the next action in the game, it’s kind of forgotten about, and now I can’t enjoy it as much as I would have liked to.

“It’s a positive in a negative, at the end of the day we wanted the result and we’ve not got it.”

It was a fifth time in six Premier League outings that City, fourth in the table, have dropped points.

Pep Guardiola’s treble-winners are next in action at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, playing Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the semis on Tuesday, with the final and third-place play-off then taking place on Friday.

Lewis said: “It’s another challenge, another game for us to react and show how good we are and that’s the good thing about football, there’s always another game.

“We need to show and prove to everyone, and more importantly to ourselves, that we can get the results we deserve.”

As well as conceding twice, a setback for Palace prior to their fightback was skipper Joel Ward having to come off in the first half with a hamstring problem, adding to an already lengthy injury list.

Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace – Pre Season Friendly – Broadfield Stadium
David Ozoh got some action in Manchester (Steven Paston/PA)

Ward was replaced by David Ozoh, the 18-year-old midfielder who in January became Palace’s youngest ever Premier League player.

He told the Eagles’ official website: “It was good to come on and play in a game like this. To be trusted by the manager (Roy Hodgson) is a great feeling – I’m really happy.

“They’re all tough games, but I just try my best every time I get on the pitch. I just want to deliver for everyone.

“I’ve been here since I was 10. To be able to celebrate with the fans was great. It was the best feeling ever. Hopefully there’ll be more to celebrate like that.”

Hodgson’s men are 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.