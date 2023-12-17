Carlos Corberan says West Brom needed to ‘create more’ during Stoke draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlos Corberan says West Brom needed to ‘create more’ during Stoke draw

By Press Association
Carlos Corberan was left to rue west Brom’s lack of cutting edge (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Carlos Corberan was left to rue west Brom’s lack of cutting edge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan was frustrated as Stoke held his side to a 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies had to settle for a point against their managerless visitors, who frustrated their hosts.

Lynden Gooch gave Stoke a surprise lead after 12 minutes when his cross looped over Alex Palmer and into the net.

Brandon Thomas-Asante restored parity after 35 minutes but, despite their pressure throughout the match, a winner for West Brom was not forthcoming.

Corberan wanted more from his attacking players.

“It was not the best game we have played at home, but we did more things than the opponent to win the game,” Corberan said.

“I think we did not achieve the win because the keeper was doing his job and making very good saves.

“What you need to do is to create more; there were possibilities we should have used more times to attack more.

“It was not difficult to progress on the sides, we did not progress with determination.

“For me we should have created more from every single winger that was playing on the pitch.”

Corberan felt his side should have won the game even without the attacking options of Matt Phillips and John Swift to call upon.

“If we conceded a goal at home it is going to be a difficult match, today is true they did not find a way to create a chance and one bad cross went into the net,” Corberan added.

“Today all that I can feel is that we should have created more opportunities.

“We were creating some good opportunities in the last 10 minutes of the game, so with the players that we have we can win that game.

“I don’t think we didn’t win today because we didn’t have them.”

Stoke caretaker manager Paul Gallagher was pleased with a point on the road, despite their winless run now stretching to eight league matches.

“We knew coming to West Brom would be a tough game, they’re a very experienced team at this level with a really good manager who has them well organised and well coached,” said Gallagher.

“I thought the game plan we put together to frustrate them worked, we could hear some jeers from around the stadium.

“We take the point and move on.”

Gallagher praised the performance of goalkeeper Jack Bonham, who made a series of saves to preserve a point for Stoke.

“I thought today they played like a real team, people putting their body on the line for the team, and I thought Jack made two superb saves,” Gallagher commented.

“To take two points out of the last two games and be unbeaten is a positive.”