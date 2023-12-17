Chelsea go clear at top of WSL as Lauren James inspires win over Bristol City

Chelsea bounced back from their thrashing by Arsenal to beat Bristol City 3-0 at Ashton Gate and ensure they went into the winter break three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

The Blues went down 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, but Lauren James’ superb effort in the 17th minute set them on their way on Sunday before Erin Cuthbert scored with a volley and Sam Kerr added a header.

The visitors also had Niamh Charles sent off in stoppage time as they took advantage of Arsenal’s shock defeat to Tottenham on Saturday to open up a gap at the top.

Top of the tree at Christmas! 🎄#CFCW pic.twitter.com/f75lndLBwG — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) December 17, 2023

Manchester City moved ahead of the Gunners into second place on goal difference after Bunny Shaw’s hat-trick earned a 4-1 win against Everton.

Shaw quickly made amends for having a penalty saved when she put City in front in the ninth minute and she added a second before Jill Roord extended the lead.

Aurora Galli pulled one back with an incredible strike in the second half, but Shaw’s header completed her treble and sealed a fourth straight league win for City.

THIS TEAM. TRULY SPECIAL 💜 pic.twitter.com/7IO0Vy5Nar — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 17, 2023

Liverpool earned their first WSL victory over Manchester United after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Leigh Sports Village.

Ella Toone opened the scoring for the hosts just three minutes in, but the Reds levelled through Millie Turner’s own goal.

Captain Taylor Hinds then found the winner in the 68th minute as Liverpool moved level on points with fourth-placed United.

The points are shared at King Power Stadium. 🤝#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/PhSKOxd2JW — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) December 17, 2023

Honoka Hayashi’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a point for West Ham in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers were left to rue their missed opportunities when Lena Petermann put the Foxes ahead in the 68th minute.

A poor afternoon got worse for West Ham when captain Hawa Cissoko was sent off in added time, but Hayashi struck in the eighth minute of time added on to lift the visitors off the foot of the table.