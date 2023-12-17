Lack of cutting edge cost Aberdeen, admits defender Stefan Gartenmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of cutting edge cost Aberdeen, admits defender Stefan Gartenmann

By Press Association
Stefan Gartenmann challenges Abdallah Sima in the Viaplay Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stefan Gartenmann challenges Abdallah Sima in the Viaplay Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stefan Gartenmann admitted Aberdeen lacked the ruthlessness to trouble Rangers in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final defeat.

The Dons lost 1-0 after Gers captain James Tavernier scored the only goal of the Hampden showdown in the 76th minute.

Defender Gartenmann felt his team showed the required commitment but rued the fact they were unable to force a save out of Ibrox goalkeeper Jack Butland.

“We didn’t have what it took today,” said the Dane. “We needed to test their keeper and defence a bit more.

“We had the feeling whenever we got close to their box that there was something to be picked up there.

“But obviously we didn’t create the chances and the stress in their box that was needed.

“They were just a little bit better at doing that at the other end.

“I think we gave everything out there. It wasn’t the effort we lacked, it was the quality in the last few situations.

“The little touch in the box, the cross hitting the right player, the pass in the deciding situations.

“We had a few counter-attacks where the pass just needed to have that little bit extra finish to it.

“That was probably the difference between us and Rangers today.”

Aberdeen’s cup final disappointment came just a few days after the final match of their Europa Conference League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their focus now turns to trying to improve their fortunes in the cinch Premiership.

The Dons are 10th in the table but have a chance to lift the gloom and ease their predicament in the league when they host bottom-of-the-table Livingston on Wednesday.

“There is another game on Wednesday, that is the perfect chance to get back up,” said Gartenmann.

“We can sit in there and feel sorry for ourselves, and we probably will for the next hours, but then we have to move on.

“Football is tough, there will always be a loser in a final like this and today it was us.

“But we just need to take it out on Livingston on Wednesday, that’s the only thing we can do right now.

“The two hours after a game like this you’re just disappointed and you don’t know what to do with yourself.

“But that feeling we have in there right now, we need to try and avoid that as much as possible.

“That’s the worst feeling you can have as a football player.

“We need to now go and remember that feeling and try and avoid it as much as possible.”