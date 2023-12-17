Lack of cutting edge cost Aberdeen, admits defender Stefan Gartenmann

Stefan Gartenmann admitted Aberdeen lacked the ruthlessness to trouble Rangers in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final defeat.

The Dons lost 1-0 after Gers captain James Tavernier scored the only goal of the Hampden showdown in the 76th minute.

Defender Gartenmann felt his team showed the required commitment but rued the fact they were unable to force a save out of Ibrox goalkeeper Jack Butland.

“We didn’t have what it took today,” said the Dane. “We needed to test their keeper and defence a bit more.

“We had the feeling whenever we got close to their box that there was something to be picked up there.

“But obviously we didn’t create the chances and the stress in their box that was needed.

“They were just a little bit better at doing that at the other end.

“I think we gave everything out there. It wasn’t the effort we lacked, it was the quality in the last few situations.

“The little touch in the box, the cross hitting the right player, the pass in the deciding situations.

“We had a few counter-attacks where the pass just needed to have that little bit extra finish to it.

“That was probably the difference between us and Rangers today.”

Aberdeen’s cup final disappointment came just a few days after the final match of their Europa Conference League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their focus now turns to trying to improve their fortunes in the cinch Premiership.

The Dons are 10th in the table but have a chance to lift the gloom and ease their predicament in the league when they host bottom-of-the-table Livingston on Wednesday.

“There is another game on Wednesday, that is the perfect chance to get back up,” said Gartenmann.

“We can sit in there and feel sorry for ourselves, and we probably will for the next hours, but then we have to move on.

“Football is tough, there will always be a loser in a final like this and today it was us.

“But we just need to take it out on Livingston on Wednesday, that’s the only thing we can do right now.

“The two hours after a game like this you’re just disappointed and you don’t know what to do with yourself.

“But that feeling we have in there right now, we need to try and avoid that as much as possible.

“That’s the worst feeling you can have as a football player.

“We need to now go and remember that feeling and try and avoid it as much as possible.”