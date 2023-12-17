Liverpool held by Manchester United as Arsenal move top of Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Liverpool held by Manchester United as Arsenal move top of Premier League

By Press Association
Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United despite having 34 shots to end their 100 per cent home record at Anfield.

Both sides were deadlocked heading into the break but Liverpool came within inches of an opener when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s strike from distance curled just wide of the target and United keeper Andre Onana made eight saves to keep United in the game.

United sensed an opportunity to take all three points but Rasmus Hojlund saw his one-on-one shot go straight at Alisson with their only shot on target and were forced to play the final minutes of injury time with a player less after Diogo Dalot was given two yellow cards for dissent.

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield
Diogo Dalot was shown a late red card (Peter Byrne/PA)

The draw, only the fourth 0-0 in this season’s Premier League, means Liverpool fail to win for the first time at Anfield and miss the opportunity to climb back to the top of the table while United keep a first clean sheet in six in all competitions.

Arsenal returned to the top following a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

The Gunners had to wait until the second half to make their breakthrough when Gabriel Jesus headed home from a corner and they sealed all three points in the 87th minute when Kai Havertz slotted past Bart Verbruggen from close range.

Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Kai Havertz was on the scoresheet again (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa came from a goal down to extend their winning run to three matches with a 2-1 win over Brentford as both sides finished with 10 men.

Brentford hit the front on the stroke of half-time when Keane Lewis-Potter blasted home from a corner but the turning point came after Ben Mee was sent off for a challenge on Leon Bailey following a VAR check.

Villa made their man advantage count and equalised when Alex Moreno nodded home at the back post before Ollie Watkins found the winner against his former club four minutes from time, but the game finished with 10 players for each side after Boubacar Kamara was given a red card for a coming together with Yegor Yarmolyuk.

Brentford v Aston Villa – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Ollie Watkins scored the winner against his former club (Jonathan Brady/PA)

West Ham bounced back from from their heavy defeat to Fulham last week with a convincing 3-0 win over Wolves at the London Stadium.

The Hammers opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Mohammed Kudus fired into the bottom corner from outside the area and the Ghanaian doubled the advantage 10 minutes later as Kudus latched onto another long pass from Lucas Paqueta and tucked home close range.

Paqueta picked up his third assist of the match when he unleashed Jarrod Bowen to score his 10th Premier League goal of the season.