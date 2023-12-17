Conor Gallagher’s ‘Chelsea values’ highlighted by boss Mauricio Pochettino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Gallagher's 'Chelsea values' highlighted by boss Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
Conor Gallagher has captained Chelsea in the absence of Reece James (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino praised Conor Gallagher’s “Chelsea values” after the midfielder gave another standout performance as captain in the team’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old has played in all but one of the manager’s 17 Premier League games in charge and has skippered the side in the recurring absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

A product of the club’s academy system, he was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window, particularly since any fee received for the player would be recorded as pure profit as owner Todd Boehly looks to keep the club within Financial Fair Play regulations.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino saw Chelsea win back to back home league games for the first time on over a year (John Walton/PA)

The American’s Clearlake Capital consortium has spent more than £1billion on player recruitment since acquiring the club in May 2022, with a number of established squad members having been moved on to keep the club within sustainability criteria.

But Pochettino, who saw Chelsea win back-to-back home league games for the first time in more than a year on Saturday, said Gallagher’s true worth to the club lies in what he brings on and of the pitch.

“He’s important because he has Chelsea values,” he said. “He came from the academy and he has the identity of the club. Of course, he loves the club and he’s very committed as you can see on the pitch. He runs, he plays, he fights. He does everything to try to win.

“He’s a really important player. Always these type of players are what a coaching staff wants to have.

“Maybe in the past (there was talk of him being sold). That’s a decision between the club and the player, but for me I don’t need to talk too much, because it’s clear in all my decisions, he’s been in the starting XI in nearly all of the games, and one of the captains.

“This type of player (is one) the club needs to have.”

On Saturday Gallagher filled in alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield with World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez left on the bench, almost exactly a year since he helped orchestrate Argentina’s victory in the final in Qatar against France.

“If you see some (earlier) games, some players were also on the bench,” said Pochettino. “I think when you are in a very busy period, players need to understand that even though they could play, maybe they need to rest.

“Then the best combination when they’re all fit, maybe for different games we need different combinations. Maybe we need to wait, then to show that maybe I made a mistake.”