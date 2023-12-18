Football rumours: Middlesbrough could offer Joe Worrall transfer reprieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Middlesbrough could offer Joe Worrall transfer reprieve

By Press Association
Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour centre-half Joe Worrall could be on the verge of a transfer lifeline. The Sun reports Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is interested in a loan deal for the 26-year-old, who is no longer in the Forest side despite signing a new deal recently. That loan move could even turn permanent if Middlesbrough win promotion.

Derby County v Sheffield United – Pre Season Friendly – Pride Park Stadium
Iliman Ndiaye in action for Sheffield United (Tim Goode/PA)

The paper also reports Sheffield United could re-sign recent departee Iliman Ndiaye. The 23-year-old forward departed for Marseille in the summer, but has struggled for regular playing time since the move. According to The Sun United, Arsenal and Everton are all keeping tabs on Ndiaye’s situation.

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid in pursuit of Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Tuttomercatoweb reports Juventus want to sign the Man City midfielder in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Juventus are also circling a January approach for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Tuttosport.