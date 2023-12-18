Manchester City given Danish assignment in Champions League draw

Holders Manchester City will face FC Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, will take on Portuguese side Porto in the first knockout round.

The ties, the first legs of which will take place in February 2024, were confirmed after the draw at the Swiss headquarters of organiser UEFA in Nyon on Monday.

City played Copenhagen – who came through a group that included Manchester United – in the early stages last season, winning 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium and drawing 0-0 in Denmark.

Arsenal’s opponents Porto qualified as runners-up to Barcelona in Group H.

Spanish champions Barca, meanwhile, were handed a tough assignment against Serie A winners Napoli.

Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, were paired with RB Leipzig with their city rivals Atletico facing Inter Milan.

Paris St Germain will play the fourth Spanish side in the draw, Real Sociedad, with the two German teams, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, tackling Lazio and PSV respectively.