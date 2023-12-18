Leicester move three points clear with victory at Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicester move three points clear with victory at Birmingham

By Press Association
Stephy Mavididi celebrates scoring Leicester’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stephy Mavididi celebrates scoring Leicester’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stephy Mavididi scored twice as Leicester extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to three points with a 3-2 win against Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Leicester fans wore Jamie Vardy masks in support of their absent striker, whose wife Rebekah lost a court case against Blues boss Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen after a judge ruled Vardy’s wife passed on information about Rooney to the press.

A dramatic start saw three goals in the first 22 minutes.

Birmingham created the first opening but midfielder Jordan James’ low, bouncing drive was straight at goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Blues forced two early saves from the Danish stopper, who blocked Siriki Dembele’s shot with his legs then tipped over Krystian Bielik’s back header from Marc Roberts’ long throw-in.

Leicester took the lead from a speedy breakaway from a Blues corner in the 10th minute – after James Justin’s sliced clearance cannoned off his own post.

Abdul Fatawu sped away, and in a two-v-one, squared to Mavididi to dink the ball over advancing keeper John Ruddy for a classy finish.

Mavididi was booked for climbing the advertising hoarding and goading Birmingham fans in his celebration.

Rooney’s side were level after 15 minutes when James found the bottom corner with a low shot after Dembele squared to Ivan Sunjic, who supplied the killer pass.

Leicester regained the lead in the 22nd minute in another lightning counter-attack which started on the edge of their own box.

This time Ricardo Pereira dispossessed Juninho Bacuna and Fatawu again raced goalwards, releasing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to round Ruddy and slot into an empty net for his seventh goal of the season.

Leicester went close to extending their lead when Dewsbury-Hall crossed deep inside the area but Patson Daka fired wide with a first-time effort from seven yards, before the Zambia striker curled well off target on the angle.

The visitors made it 3-1 in the 50th minute when Mavididi’s curling shot from 15 yards took a slight deflection and flew past Ruddy.

Leicester wasted other chances but Blues jangled their nerves when a James shot deflected in off Jannik Vestergaard to make it 3-2 after 74 minutes.

Inspired by the goal, Birmingham applied pressure but struggled to penetrate Leicester’s determined rearguard as the visitors stayed firm to make it four straight wins and six matches unbeaten.