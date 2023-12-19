‘Full of fire’ Darwin Nunez having much better season than last – Pep Lijnders

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders says Darwin Nunez is having “a much better season than last year” and that he sees him as a player “full of fire”.

The 24-year-old Uruguay striker, signed from Benfica in 2022 and scorer of 15 goals in all competitions for the Reds in the last campaign, has seven so far this term.

Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United made it 10 club appearances without netting, his last Liverpool goal coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth-round win at Bournemouth in early November, but Lijnders says Nunez should not be judged on goals alone.

Darwin Nunez was unable to find the breakthrough for Liverpool against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at home against West Ham, Lijnders said: “I think Darwin is full of desire, you see this in each game, and if we would only judge players on the goals that would be so unfair, because in our way, always when we reach our targets or really were there to compete, it was always about the collective.

“I feel there is a good connection between Mo (Salah) and Darwin, the way they see each other, assist each other, and I feel above everything that Darwin is playing a much better season than last year, the way how he defends for the team, goes, chases back, his counter press as well. He helps us a lot when we are deep and we can play with him as a reference.

“It’s a long time we play with a false nine, and now its Darwin Nunez. He is learning but I like a lot, and I think this guy is full of fire. That’s what our stadium likes and that’s what we need as well, to lead the line in this way. He can only become better.

“It’s always with goals, if you create a lot, the goals will come naturally. We are creating and sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky. He feels our trust, that’s the thing we can give him.”

Sunday’s match at Anfield saw Jurgen Klopp’s men miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League – they are currently second, a point behind Arsenal, who they host on Saturday.

Asked about expectations, Lijnders said: “One thing is the expectations people think, the other is what we think.

Pep Lijnders has provided injury updates on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Ben Doak: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2023

“We start a season where we want to create new memories, special games, a team who can beat the best teams in the world.

“And underneath all the talk, all the discussion after the United game, this team is growing, and you feel it in everything, how they are together, how they train – how we push Man United, for example, for the first 30 minutes in their half, that’s our new team, and that’s growing.

“We, coaching, management, feel this. It takes time to build and drill a good team, to feel connected in a certain way, that knows our game inside out.

“We know this, we are really happy with the team in front of us, and I hope Anfield is happy as well because this team has an unbelievable future in my opinion.”

Lijnders revealed the hamstring issue that Ryan Gravenberch came off with in the United game was fatigue and that it was hoped the midfielder could train on Tuesday.

Lijnders also said of forward Diogo Jota’s hamstring problem “we will be careful with him, but he’s close”, and when asked for a timescale for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (knee), replied: “It will go into the new year…we play January 1, so let’s see.”