The numbers behind Mary Earps’ Sports Personality of the Year victory

By Press Association
Mary Earps has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year (David Davies/PA).
Mary Earps has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the England goalkeeper’s record.

Mary Earps with the World Cup Golden Glove award
Mary Earps won the World Cup Golden Glove this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

3 – clean sheets for Earps as she won this summer’s World Cup Golden Glove award. She saved Jenni Hermoso’s penalty in the final but could not keep England from a 1-0 defeat.

18 – international appearances this year.

6 – clean sheets in those games, with a friendly against Portugal and Nations League clashes with Belgium and Scotland along with the World Cup games against Haiti, Denmark and Nigeria.

12 – goals conceded by Earps in last season’s Women’s Super League as runners-up Manchester United finished with the best defensive record.

Mary Earps makes a save for Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley
Mary Earps has been a key figure for club and country (Adam Davy/PA)

14 – record number of clean sheets across that season. Her career total of 56 is also a WSL record.

47 – international caps in Earps’ career.

25 – clean sheets along the way, with only 30 goals conceded.

39 – Earps has started all but six of Sarina Wiegman’s 45 games as England coach, playing every minute of those appearances.

152,000 – signatures on a petition calling for Nike to make replica Lionesses goalkeeping shirts available for sale around the World Cup.

5 – a batch of the shirts released on the Football Association website on December 11 sold out in five minutes, with the supply on Nike’s own site also snapped up that day.

Mary Earps
Mary Earps’ shirts have proved popular with fans (John Walton/PA)

27 – squad number for United, who reported in August that her shirt was the second-highest seller among their women’s squad behind only England team-mate Ella Toone.

727,000 – followers on Earps’ official Instagram account.