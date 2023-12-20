Nuno takes over at Nottingham Forest – what can fans expect from the Portuguese?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuno takes over at Nottingham Forest – what can fans expect from the Portuguese?

By Press Association
Nuno Espirito Santo is Nottingham Forest’s new boss (Nigel French/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo is Nottingham Forest’s new boss (Nigel French/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed Nottingham Forest’s new manager, replacing Steve Cooper, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we might expect at the City Ground under the former Wolves and Tottenham boss.

Squad issues

Nuno Espirito Santo likes to work with a small group of players (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Nuno likes to work with a small squad. At Wolves he capped it at around 22 players to ensure every member of the team felt like they had a chance of playing.

With Forest’s bloated squad it will be interesting to see how the new manager handles it and whether he feels the need to trim in January.

PR problems

If anyone expects Nuno’s press conferences to lead the headlines they will be mistaken. He did not like doing them at Wolves and was notorious for short answers and quick press conferences.

At Tottenham he held them on Zoom due to Covid regulations but remained cold and detached.

Should things go wrong at Forest, there will be little sympathy in the media.

Gibbs-White reunion

Fulham v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Morgan Gibbs-White worked with Nuno at Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gibbs-White struggled to get going under Nuno at Wolves and Forest’s record signing must be intrigued about the appointment.

He made 31 appearances in Wolves’ return to the Premier League under Nuno in 2018-19 but then just six in the top flight the following season before undertaking loans at Swansea and Sheffield United.

For Nuno to succeed at Forest he must get the best out of his former midfielder.

White Hart Pain

Nuno was a symptom of the problems at Tottenham when he was appointed, rather than being the sole problem himself.

He only joined after a chaotic recruitment process in 2021 which saw Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso all considered ahead of him.

It was little surprise it did not work and he was dumped after just four months, being replaced by Conte.

Stale or successful?

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux
Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez were key to Nuno (Nick Potts/PA)

Nuno helped assemble a fine squad at Wolves, with Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves the core of their success as promotion and European football were achieved at Molineux.

But it ultimately went sour, Nuno went stale and performances became tedious.

Negative football at Tottenham peppered his brief reign and it remains to be seen if he can rediscover his magic touch.