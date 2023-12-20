Aston Villa and Brentford charged over late fracas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aston Villa and Brentford charged over late fracas

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, right, intervened during an on-pitch scuffle (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, right, intervened during an on-pitch scuffle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brentford and Aston Villa have been charged by the Football Association over the scenes late in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Tensions boiled over after Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the 85th minute and celebrated in front of his former club’s fans, while Boubacar Kamara was sent off in injury time following a scuffle involving several players.

Both teams have been charged with failing to ensure their players and staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way at those two points during Villa’s 2-1 win and have until Friday to respond.

Ollie Watkins gestures to a Brentford fan after scoring Villa's winner
Ollie Watkins gestures to a Brentford fan after scoring Villa’s winner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Explaining his celebration, Watkins told Sky Sports: “It was a feisty game and it spurred from my celebrations after I scored.

“That’s not down to the lack of respect to the Brentford fans but there was one individual who was abusing me all game so I felt like it was only right to celebrate in front of him. It was directed to him and that caused a reaction in the last 15 minutes.”

Villa backed Watkins, saying on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter: “Aston Villa FC wants to express its support for Ollie Watkins and, with the utmost respect for the big majority of Brentford fans and for the club, we ask the authorities to investigate this incident to find this individual.

“Zero tolerance to abuse in football.”

Ollie Watkins' celebration led to heated scenes
Ollie Watkins’ celebration led to heated scenes (John Walton/PA)

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said on Monday that officers would make contact with both clubs.

Referee David Coote showed 10 yellow cards to players in total, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Villa boss Unai Emery also cautioned, while Ben Mee was sent off for a rash challenge in a separate incident.

Emery was unhappy with his players’ conduct, saying: “Our behaviour is usually fantastic but today it was not good and I need to explain to the players how we should react when under pressure and in circumstances.

“We don’t want this behaviour. There were two red cards in a very tight result and I think we were under pressure and were trying to control our minds.”