On this day in 2006: Steve Harmison calls time on England ODI career

By Press Association
Steve Harmison, pictured in December 2006 in Australia, retired from ODI cricket on this day 17 years ago (Gareth Copley/PA)
England fast bowler Steve Harmison announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on this day in 2006.

Harmison had always intended to retire from one-day international cricket after the 2007 World Cup but brought the decision forward after not being included in the 16-man squad to compete in the New Year triangular tournament with Australia and New Zealand.

“After careful consideration and having taken advice from several people who have been close to me throughout my career, I have decided to retire from one-day International cricket with immediate effect,” the then 28-year-old said.

Cricket – The NatWest International Triangular Series – Final – England v Australia – Lord’s
Steve Harmison took 76 wickets in 58 ODIs (Nick Potts/PA)

“This has been a difficult decision but I want to play at the highest level for as long as I can and believe that concentrating solely on Test cricket is the best way forward for me during the next phase of what will hopefully be a long England career.”

Harmison made his ODI debut in December 2002 in a 43-run victory over Sri Lanka in Brisbane, claiming the prized wicket of Kumar Sangakkara as the first of 76 scalps in 58 ODIs.

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2013 at the end of Durham’s title-winning season, saying he had delayed his announcement so as not to take any of the attention away from his county’s achievement.