Football rumours: Juventus leading Newcastle in race for Kalvin Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Juventus leading Newcastle in race for Kalvin Phillips

By Press Association
Could Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips be moving to Juventus? (Martin Rickett/PA)
Could Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips be moving to Juventus? (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Juventus could have the upper hand in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the 28-year-old wants guarantees over his playing time before choosing a club, the Telegraph reports. This gives the Italian side a slight advantage over Newcastle as Phillips hopes to impress before next summer’s European Championship.

Arsenal are leading Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney, the Independent reports, with the striker expected to be valued at upwards of £60million. The 27-year-old was suspended for eight months due to breaching betting rules.

Brentford v Aston Villa – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford’s Ivan Toney is reportedly on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham’s radar (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester United have identified 22-year-old Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo to replace Brazil’s Antony, according to The Sun. The Japan international has scored six goals so far for the Spanish side.

Tottenham and the Red Devils will have to fork out a hefty fee if they are to pursue Everton under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been priced at £100million.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raphael Varane: ESPN says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to keep the 30-year-old defender at the club, despite interest from Real Madrid.

Manchester United v Bournemouth – Premier League – Old Trafford
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jadon Sancho: The out-of-favour Manchester United winger has been identified by German clubs Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, 90Min reports.