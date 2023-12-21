St Johnstone report ‘appalling’ racist abuse towards forward Diallang Jaiyesimi

St Johnstone have reported “appalling” racist abuse directed towards forward Diallang Jaiyesimi following his red card against Rangers.

A message was highlighted on the X – formerly known as Twitter – social media platform from an account which has now been deleted.

Jaiyesimi was sent off for a challenge on John Lundstram during St Johnstone’s 2-0 cinch Premiership defeat at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

We are aware of a racist tweet circulating that was aimed at Diallang Jaiyesimi tonight. We firmly stand with DJ in this matter and are appalled that this unacceptable behaviour still exists in 2023. We will pass this onto Police Scotland to investigate. Say no to racism 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Vhey8v2wC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 20, 2023

