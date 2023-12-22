Luke the Nuke out to prove he’s no fluke with Christmas Day practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke the Nuke out to prove he’s no fluke with Christmas Day practice

By Press Association
Luke Littler has hit the headlines this week (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler has hit the headlines this week (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teenage sensation Luke Littler will ditch his Xbox for the practice board on Christmas Day as he bids to keep his World Championship dream alive.

The 16-year-old debutant has taken the tournament by storm and booked his spot in the third round with an impressive win over UK Open champion Andrew Gilding on Thursday night.

He will now head home to Runcorn for the festive period, but the usual fun and games after Christmas dinner will be replaced by a tough practice session.

“It’s been a crazy few days,” Littler, who last month won the World Youth Championship, told the PA news agency.

“Christmas is going to be very different. We’ll do the same thing a family always does and then when I finish my dinner I will get on the board for a good few hours.

“I would normally wait for the dinner to be cooked, go on the Xbox, call my mates, speak to them, but I’ll be on the board.”

The precocious player does not turn 17 until next month, but people are already talking about him as a possible champion.

He produced a record-breaking performance in his first-round win over Christian Kist, posting the highest three-dart average of any World Championship debutant with a stunning 106.

A winnable last-32 tie against Canadian Matt Campbell is next when the tournament resumes after Christmas and Littler is daring to dream, even if he thinks he has already over-achieved.

Asked whether he believes he can go all the way at Alexandra Palace, he said: “If my A-game is there I don’t see why not, but I have just got to beat what is in front of me.

“Loads of people are expecting me to win it, I am just happy to have won my first game. When I got back to the hotel after beating Christian Kist I said ‘let’s try and come back after Christmas’ and that’s what I have done, so I have overachieved this year.

“It is just unbelievable, I can’t wait to come back after Christmas. Being on stage has been amazing and I’ve loved the support, it’s unbelievable.”

Littler is also dreaming of a meeting with either Raymond van Barneveld or Michael van Gerwen in the latter stages of the tournament.

“I always looked up to Phil Taylor, Barney and Michael van Gerwen. It would be unbelievable to play one of those two,” he added.

“It would be a weird one, who the crowd would support, me or Barney or me or Van Gerwen, but I have just got to beat what is in front of me and hopefully I can meet one of those in the later stages.”