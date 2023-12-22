Where does Thursday’s ECJ ruling leave European football?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where does Thursday’s ECJ ruling leave European football?

By Press Association
Manchester United and the five other English members of the 2021 Super League have pledged their commitment to UEFA and its competitions (Nick Potts/PA)
Premier League clubs have quickly distanced themselves from being involved in any attempt to revive the European Super League.

Here the PA news agency takes a closer look at how events this week could shape top-level football in the future.

Why is everyone talking about the Super League again?

The European Court of Justice determined on Thursday that UEFA rules used to block the formation of the original Super League in 2021 were contrary to EU law. Backers of the Super League immediately declared victory and set out plans for new men’s and women’s competitions.

Did the court approve the Super League then?

No. It simply said the rules UEFA used to block the league’s formation in 2021 were unlawful, and said governing bodies must apply transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria when considering whether or not to authorise new competitions.

What have clubs said?

The Premier League’s Big Six – who were all signed up to the original Super League project in 2021 before withdrawing amid fan protests – have pledged their commitment to UEFA competitions. So far only Real Madrid and Barcelona, plus Napoli, have publicly spoken out in favour of the Super League. The court may have given Super League the right to be listened to by UEFA, but without widespread club support the idea is a non-starter. One leagues source PA has spoken to has already declared “the Super League is dead”.

So nothing for UEFA or FIFA to worry about then?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says “football is united” against the Super League but the ECJ ruling has shifted the balance of power still further towards clubs (Adam Davy/PA)

There is plenty for them to chew on here. The court has told them in no uncertain terms that failure to set out a proper framework for how competitors can seek to enter the market amounts to an abuse of a dominant position under competition law. UEFA says the rules it introduced in 2022 on authorisation of new competitions are compliant with European law. A22’s lawyers disagree – it will be interesting in future to see whether the new UEFA rules are challenged by A22 or someone else.

While the European Club Association is supporting UEFA in the face of the Super League threat, there is no doubt the ruling further shifts the balance of power in football to the ECA and its clubs. Concessions to Europe’s big clubs have already been secured since the first Super League scandal in 2021 – an expansion of the Champions League and the creation of a joint venture between the ECA and UEFA on commercial matters.

Maheta Molango, the chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, says the ruling should be a “wake-up call” to FIFA and UEFA. In his view, the ruling is about how those bodies wield the powers they hold responsibly and fairly. The PFA and domestic leagues worldwide have criticised FIFA over what they say is a lack of consultation on its expansion of the men’s World Cup and the Club World Cup.