Dundee optimistic over plans for new stadium at Camperdown

By Press Association
Dundee are looking to leave Dens Park (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)
Dundee are looking to leave Dens Park (Malcolm MacKenzie/PA)

Dundee are optimistic they will get the green light to press on with the construction of a new stadium at Camperdown after whetting the appetite of supporters on Friday by releasing an “exciting design concept” for their proposal.

The Dark Blues board have been exploring the possibility of leaving long-term home Dens Park for several years and have created a vision for a new multi-use stadium to the north-west of the city with a capacity of more than 12,500, which can also host music and other entertainment events.

Plans include a safe standing area in the home end, installation of state-of-the-art LED screens, and tiered hospitality offerings for all fans to enjoy as part of the experience, including a 250-capacity brewhall.

Tim Keyes and John Nelms, owners of the club and Dark Blue Property Holdings, are leading the project team for the stadium and mixed-use development at Camperdown and a planning permission in principle application is set to be lodged imminently.


Dundee vowed that the new stadium would be “the crown jewel of a sport and entertainment campus” which will also include a 1000-plus multi-use event space, a 120-room hotel with health and wellbeing facilities, a residential housing development, and other commercial and multi-use facilities.

Dundee managing director Nelms said: “The project team have been working with an extensive planning and consultancy team to ensure we have a robust business case and project evaluation prepared for the local council as part of the Planning Permission in Principle process.

“We want to make Dundee Football Club and the stadium campus project a key part of the city’s regeneration and we have been encouraged by comments from the council that they are committed to helping remove barriers and working with developers to accelerate projects that will help the regeneration.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the council throughout this process and want to give Dundee fans a stadium befitting our future ambitions, one that is viable seven days a week through various entertainment and event offerings – in addition to cheering on the Dark Blues.”