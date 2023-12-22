Andy Cook braces helps Bradford hit back to beat Doncaster

Bradford continued with their resurgence with a fourth straight victory in League Two as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Doncaster.

A brace from Andy Cook and a Tyler Smith strike saw Graham Alexander’s side turn the game on its head after Joe Ironside had given the hosts an early lead.

Ironside blocked an attempted clearance from Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis and curled in from close to the byline to give Doncaster the advantage after seven minutes.

Bradford responded well to falling behind and went close through Matthew Platt and Cook before finding the equaliser after 27 minutes.

Cook shrugged off his marker and planted a header home from a Jamie Walker corner.

And the Bantams went ahead after 43 minutes when Cook slid the ball into the box for strike partner Smith, who curled a fine effort into the far corner from 15 yards.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, but Cook wrapped up the win in the 85th minute when he swept home an Alex Gilliead centre from 12 yards.