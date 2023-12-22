Gassan Ahadme and Elias Kachunga fire Cambridge to win over struggling Exeter

Cambridge beat Exeter 2-0 to continue their strong start to life under Neil Harris.

Gassan Ahadme opened the scoring with a 17th-minute penalty before Elias Kachunga wrapped up the points late on as Cambridge extended their unbeaten run to four games – three of which have come since Harris took the reins.

The U’s threatened early on when Danny Andrew’s cross-field ball found Sullay Kaikai, who cut inside and shot narrowly wide from outside the box.

They did not have to wait too much longer take the lead though, with George Thomas’ shot from the edge of the area being handled by Alex Hartridge, allowing Ahadme the chance to score from the penalty spot for a third consecutive game.

Kaikai fizzed another effort just off target from distance as Cambridge dominated the first half, before Exeter started posing a threat after the break.

In the 53rd minute Llmari Niskanen cut the ball back to Yanic Wildschut, whose shot was deflected wide with Jack Stevens beaten.

Stevens denied Sonny Cox as he ran onto Tom Carroll’s pass before Cambridge made the game safe on the break six minutes from the end.

Jack Lankester was denied on the line by Pierce Sweeney but Kachunga was following up to score, ensuring a 13th straight league game without a win for Exeter.