Kyle Wootton and Paddy Madden on target as leaders Stockport edge Notts County

By Press Association
Kyle Wootton gave Stockport an early lead (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kyle Wootton and Paddy Madden were on target as Stockport claimed a 2-1 League Two victory over Notts County to extend their lead to six points at the top of the table.

A late David McGoldrick strike set up a tense finish, but the Hatters held on.

It took just seven minutes for Stockport to take the lead following a set-piece off the training ground when Kyle Knoyle’s low corner was steered in by Wootton.

Notts County were vying for an equaliser. Jodi Jones drove an effort just wide and he swung in a free-kick which Macaulay Langstaff could not make clean contact with from point-blank range.

Magpies goalkeeper Aidan Stone prevented Wootton from doubling his tally at the start of the second half, making two fine stops one-on-one.

Aden Baldwin had a goal ruled out, McGoldrick had one cleared off the line by Stockport defender Neill Byrne and Ben Hinchliffe denied Langstaff as Notts County probed.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Kyle Cameron fouled Jayden Richardson. Madden converted, sending Stone the wrong way.

McGoldrick pulled one back in stoppage time, but it only proved to be a consolation.