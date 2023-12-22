Lewis Vaughan nets hat-trick as leaders Raith draw with 10-man Ayr in thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lewis Vaughan nets hat-trick as leaders Raith draw with 10-man Ayr in thriller

By Press Association
Raith and Ayr shared the points in an eight-goal thriller (Peter Byrne/PA)
Raith and Ayr shared the points in an eight-goal thriller (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lewis Vaughan scored a hat-trick as Scottish Championship leaders Raith clawed back a 4-4 draw against 10-man Ayr in a thrilling contest.

Aiden McGeady opening the scoring in the 28th minute, slotting the ball into the bottom corner to hand Ayr the lead, but Raith responded a minute later when Sam Stanton went around the goalkeeper to roll the ball home.

Ayr were soon reduced to 10 men when Sean McGinty was sent off in the 43rd minute and Vaughan quickly took advantage to put Rovers in front two minutes later with a header into the top corner.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Honest Men equalised 10 minutes into the second half when Ben Dempsey fired home from outside of the box and Logan Chalmers put them back in front in the 63rd minute, only for Vaughan to level in the 81st minute from the penalty spot.

The drama continued as Ahkeem Rose restored Ayr’s lead four minutes later, but Vaughan had the final say with a goal in stoppage time to salvage a point for the leaders.