Neil Harris pleased with Cambridge progress but says nobody getting carried away

By Press Association
Neil Harris saw his Cambridge side beat Exeter (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Neil Harris was full of praise for his Cambridge side after they continued their impressive start under him with victory over Exeter but insisted they will not be resting on their laurels.

The U’s have picked up seven points from their three games since Harris took charge, and moved 11 points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Exeter on Friday night.

Gassan Ahadme netted his sixth goal in six matches from the penalty spot in the first half, before Elias Kachunga sealed the points in the dying stages.

“The attitude and desire from the players to learn and listen to messages was outstanding, and we got our rewards,” said Harris.

“I thought we controlled the majority of the game. When we pressed high and got after them we were outstanding.

“Two goals, a clean sheet, some really good individual performances. Ultimately if we come off at four or five nil no one thinks twice about it.

“To pick up seven points in three games, to see them play for the shirt like they are, it’s a proud place for us at the moment.”

Cambridge travel to fourth-placed Oxford in their next match before another road trip sees them go to fifth-placed Stevenage.

Harris added: “We’ve got two tough away games now. We can take pats on the back for the first two weeks, for the last two home games, and rightly so, but it’s now making sure we build on this.

“No one will get carried away in that changing room or at that training ground tomorrow morning. We know where we’re at, we know what we’re good at and how we can improve.”

Exeter are now winless in 13 League One matches, and could fall into the bottom four if Carlisle or Fleetwood win on Saturday.

Grecians boss Gary Caldwell rued the slow start his side made at the Abbey Stadium.

“We start the game after we go a goal down, again,” he said.

“It’s not a penalty for me, but every week decisions go against us. We have to deal with that.

“I thought we played well up until the last kind of action and then we didn’t create enough from the build-up play that we had. We got into good areas and didn’t create enough good chances.

“It’s a similar story to what’s been happening in recent weeks.

“We needed a little bit more in the final third. But I think we can compete better as well.

“I thought early in the game we didn’t do enough and it wasn’t until we went a goal down that we started to play, and that’s too late. So there are things we can learn there.

“Up until that final third I think some of our play is good. We create good opportunities, we get final third entries and then we don’t get enough in the box.”