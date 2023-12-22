Terry Skiverton critical of officials after 10-man Wimbledon hold on for win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Terry Skiverton critical of officials after 10-man Wimbledon hold on for win

By Press Association
Terry Skiverton (right) standing alongside AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson, who was red-carded at Crawley (Richard Sellers/PA)

AFC Wimbledon assistant boss Terry Skiverton was critical of the match officials after his side maintained their play-off push with a 2-1 victory at local rivals Crawley.

First-half goals from Josh Davison and Ali Al-Hamadi put the Dons in charge, and they were left needing to hold on after defender Will Wright pulled a late goal back for Crawley.

Dons had manager Johnnie Jackson red carded just before the interval after a header by Al-Hamadi was ruled out for obstruction.

Jackson’s side also went on to finish with 10 men with defender Joe Lewis picking up his second yellow card midway through the second period.

Skiverton felt all the big calls went against Dons and said: “I’m very proud of the lads as it was a really frustrating night when you look at incidents within the game.

“The gaffer gets very frustrated (after Al-Hamadi’s disallowed goal) and we couldn’t get our heads around the decision.

“The manager gets a yellow card and with his frustration they couldn’t wait to give him the second one.”

Skiverton claimed that Dons keeper Alex Bass had a missile thrown at him late in the game, saying: “Our keeper has stuff thrown at him and yet they add on an extra minute. It’s terrible.”

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey, meanwhile, vented his ire at his side for their first-half display after Town went down to their second successive home defeat.

Lindsey felt his men did not do themselves justice in the local derby before a crowd of nearly 5,000.

He said: “You can’t play half a game in a local derby.

“We got what we deserved – nothing. At half-time I asked for more determination to get more from the game.

“Running hard for 45 minutes isn’t ever going to be enough. Wimbledon ran all over us in the first half.

“It’s the worst we’ve played. You cannot play for 45 minutes against anyone at this level.

“You must be prepared to work in football; it doesn’t reflect me. I know what they are like. I feel we let ourselves down tonight.”