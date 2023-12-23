Dundee and Ross County fixtures postponed due to bad weather

Dundee’s home game against Aberdeen was called off about an hour before kick-off to become the second cinch Premiership casualty of the wet weather.

The game between Ross County and Hibernian was earlier postponed after a 10am pitch inspection with the surface at the Global Energy Stadium deemed unplayable because of a waterlogged pitch.

Dundee announced after 2pm that their game had been called off by referee David Munro.

Our game with Dundee this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and concerns over player safety. pic.twitter.com/jTOa56oX53 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 23, 2023

A short statement read: “Due to persistent heavy rain this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen has been called off. The referee deeming that the goalmouth area of the pitch is unplayable. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to supporters.”

Aberdeen added: “Our game with Dundee this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and concerns over player safety.”