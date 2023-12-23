Rasmus Hojlund: Premier League goal drought continues for Man Utd striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rasmus Hojlund: Premier League goal drought continues for Man Utd striker

By Press Association
Rasmus Hojlund’s scoreless Premier League run continues (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rasmus Hojlund’s scoreless start to Premier League life continued as Manchester United lost 2-0 to West Ham on Saturday.

While his Champions League form has been better, the Dane has no goals or assists in his first 14 league appearances for the club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record.

Slow start

Rasmus Hojlund, right, has a shot against Chelsea
Hojlund’s arrival in the summer from Atalanta, for an initial £64million, potentially rising to £72m, was intended to provide United with the out-and-out goalscorer they have lacked.

While he scored only 10 goals in all competitions last season, United saw enough potential in the 20-year-old, who also netted 12 times in 21 appearances for Sturm Graz before moving to Italy, and has seven in 10 caps for Denmark, to move for him rather than continuing their pursuit of Harry Kane.

But while the England captain got to 20 Bundesliga goals in a record 14 games after joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham, Hojlund has yet to break his Premier League duck in the same number of appearances.

He has taken 18 shots, seven of them on target, without a single attempt to his name against the Hammers before he was substituted approaching the hour mark.

Lack of service has been identified as a factor in his struggles, but the Premier League website lists nine “big chances missed” for Hojlund.

While it is a somewhat subjective measure, that is the fifth most of any Premier League player this season and the players ahead of him largely rank among the league’s top scorers.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, with 14 goals, is leading the chase to retain his Golden Boot from last season and, while Darwin Nunez went into the weekend with just four goals for Liverpool, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson have scored nine and seven respectively.

Champions League contrast

Rasmus Hojlund, centre, celebrates his first goal in the Champions League game against Galatasaray
Hojlund has been more effective in the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hojlund’s performances in Europe have demonstrated some of what United saw in him this summer, even as they finished bottom of Champions League Group A behind Kane’s Bayern side, Hojlund’s formative club FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

He got United’s first in a 4-3 defeat to Bayern, scored his only Old Trafford goals to date as he twice gave his side the lead in an eventual 3-2 loss to Gala and netted twice more on his return to Parken Stadium before Copenhagen came back to win 4-3.

That makes him the joint top scorer in the group stage alongside Haaland and Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, though United’s elimination means he will fall down the standings once the knockout rounds commence in the new year.

All five goals came from inside the area, with three from his left foot, one with his right and a header demonstrating the finishing skills United were searching for.

A pair of scoreless Carabao Cup substitute appearances leave Hojlund’s season record at five goals in 22 games overall.