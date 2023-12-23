Wrexham claim Welsh derby bragging rights with victory over Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wrexham claim Welsh derby bragging rights with victory over Newport

By Press Association
James Jones broke the deadlock for Wrexham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wrexham claimed bragging rights with a 2-0 Welsh derby League Two victory over Newport.

In a first meeting for five years, second-half goals from James Jones and Elliot Lee secured victory as the Dragons maintained their automatic promotion chase.

Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo kept the game scoreless after 25 minutes by parrying Will Evans’ shot away, with Omar Bogle’s effort – from the resulting corner – deflected over.

Seb Palmer-Houlden’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Okonkwo before the half-hour and Harry Charsley’s shot deflected wide off Ryan Delaney as Newport came close.

Lee’s fierce drive before the hour struck the post and went behind off Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Sam Dalby turned and fired the ball inches wide, with the former later blasting across goal as Paul Mullin missed at the back post.

The Dragons’ pressure told when the Exiles failed to clear Ben Tozer’s throw-in and Jones stabbed home after 64 minutes.

Lee added the second in the closing stages to nod home Tozer’s throw-in which secured the victory, though Townsend denied Paul Mullin late on.